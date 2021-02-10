Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 2:24PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON
AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the
region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall
over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday
through Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13
inches in the Blue Mountains and the east slopes of the
Washington Cascades. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches along the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains and the east
slopes of the Cascades. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and the east slopes of the Cascades.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally breezy winds may cause blowing and
drifting of snow with poor visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.