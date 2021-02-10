Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:31AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON

AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the

region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall

over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday

through Friday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the

Washington Cascades and 12 to 24 inches in the Oregon Cascades.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

especially over the Cascade crest. The passes will be impacted

by heavy snow, especially by Friday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.