Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 3:31AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON
AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the
region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall
over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday
through Friday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the
Washington Cascades and 12 to 24 inches in the Oregon Cascades.
* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially over the Cascade crest. The passes will be impacted
by heavy snow, especially by Friday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
