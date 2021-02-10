Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 7:44PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON
AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the
region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall
over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday
through Friday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind
chills possible Thursday night into Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting
of snow with poor visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.