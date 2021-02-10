Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 7:44PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON
AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the
region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall
over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday
through Friday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind
chills possible Thursday night into Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches along the east slopes of the Cascades, and up to 18
inches at elevations above 5000 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over the
mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute. Very cold wind chills below zero
also expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally breezy winds may cause blowing and
drifting of snow with poor visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.