Winter Storm Warning issued February 10 at 7:44PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON

AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the

region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall

over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday

through Friday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind

chills possible Thursday night into Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches along the east slopes of the Cascades, and up to 18

inches at elevations above 5000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over the

mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute. Very cold wind chills below zero

also expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally breezy winds may cause blowing and

drifting of snow with poor visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.