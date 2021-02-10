Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 2:24PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON

AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the

region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall

over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday

through Friday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…The southern Blue Mountains of Oregon…the John Day

Basin…and the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting

of snow with poor visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

