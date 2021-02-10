Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 2:24PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON
AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the
region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall
over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday
through Friday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…The southern Blue Mountains of Oregon…the John Day
Basin…and the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting
of snow with poor visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.