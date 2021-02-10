Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 2:47PM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONG WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across the
region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 10 inches, and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an
inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Spotty power outages and tree damage is possible due
to the wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be falling Thursday
afternoon, dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the
gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 15 above to 5 below
zero Thursday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
