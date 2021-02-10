Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 3:31AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON

AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the

region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall

over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday

through Friday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central Washington and central, north

central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.