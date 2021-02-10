Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 7:44PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN OREGON
AND SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north on Thursday and stall over the
region into Friday. This will produce some substantial snowfall
over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday
through Friday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind
chills possible Thursday night into Friday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin and Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting
of snow with poor visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.