Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 2:06PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.A pair of winter storms will move across the region tonight
through Saturday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind
chills temperatures are possible tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches are likely through Friday afternoon, and then an
additional 5 to 10 inches Friday night through Saturday.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel along I-84 and US-97.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and
drifting of snow, which could cause areas of low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.