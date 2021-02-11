Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 2:06PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.A pair of winter storms will move across the region tonight

through Saturday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind

chills temperatures are possible tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches expected along the east slopes of the Cascades through

Friday, with up to 18 inches above 5000 feet. An additional 8 to

15 inches can be expected Friday night through Saturday in the

Washington Cascades and 10 to 20 inches in the Oregon Cascades.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

along the passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted. Very

cold wind chills of near to below zero are also expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and

drifting of snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.