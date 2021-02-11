Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:02AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH FRIDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north and stall over the region into
Friday. This will produce snowfall over most of eastern Oregon
and south central Washington through Friday. Much colder
temperatures and single-digit wind chills are possible tonight
into Friday. Additional snowfall is likely on Saturday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel along I-84 and US-97.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting
of snow, which could cause areas of low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.