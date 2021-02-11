Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:02AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH FRIDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north and stall over the region into

Friday. This will produce snowfall over most of eastern Oregon

and south central Washington through Friday. Much colder

temperatures and single-digit wind chills are possible tonight

into Friday. Additional snowfall is likely on Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel along I-84 and US-97.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting

of snow, which could cause areas of low visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.