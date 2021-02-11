Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 3:02AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH FRIDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north and stall over the region into

Friday. This will produce snowfall over most of eastern Oregon

and south central Washington through Friday. Much colder

temperatures and single-digit wind chills are possible tonight

into Friday. Additional snowfall is likely on Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches expected along the east slopes of the Cascades, with up

to 18 inches above 5000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

along the passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted. Very

cold wind chills below zero are also expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting

of snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.