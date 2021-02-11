Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 8:47PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snowfall through Friday morning with a lull in

intensity during the day Friday, before snowfall increases again

Friday night through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit

wind chills expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches

are likely through Friday afternoon, and then an additional 5

to 8 inches Friday night through Saturday.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snowfall could

impact commutes along I-84 and US-97.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lull in snowfall expected Friday with only

light accumulations during the day.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.