Winter Storm Warning issued February 11 at 8:47PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snowfall through Friday morning with a lull in

intensity during the day Friday, before snowfall increases again

Friday night through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit

wind chills expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches expected, with

8 to 16 inches at elevations 4000 feet and higher.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult during snowfall.

Commutes along the passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted.

Very cold wind chills of near to below zero are also expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.