Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 10:00PM PST until February 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for areas east of the Southern
Oregon Cascades and 4 to 10 inches in the Southern Oregon
Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous this
includes areas above 4500 feet, including Lake of the Woods
and Howard Prairie. This includes portions of highways 62,
230, 138, 140, 66 and the Mount Ashland Ski road. In Klamath
County and Western Lake County this includes MOdoc Point,
Chiloquin, Chemult and Crescent and higher terrain above 4500
feet in Klamath and western Lake Counties. This also includes
portions of highway 97, 140, 58, and 31.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions and snow-covered
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A mix of light rain and snow is expected
over the Southern Oregon Cascades and Klamath and Lake
Counties this afternoon into tonight. Then there is a slight
chance for freezing drizzle late tonight into Friday morning
in northern Klamath and northern Lake Counties.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.comfor latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.