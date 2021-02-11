Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 10:00PM PST until February 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for areas east of the Southern

Oregon Cascades and 4 to 10 inches in the Southern Oregon

Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous this

includes areas above 4500 feet, including Lake of the Woods

and Howard Prairie. This includes portions of highways 62,

230, 138, 140, 66 and the Mount Ashland Ski road. In Klamath

County and Western Lake County this includes MOdoc Point,

Chiloquin, Chemult and Crescent and higher terrain above 4500

feet in Klamath and western Lake Counties. This also includes

portions of highway 97, 140, 58, and 31.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions and snow-covered

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A mix of light rain and snow is expected

over the Southern Oregon Cascades and Klamath and Lake

Counties this afternoon into tonight. Then there is a slight

chance for freezing drizzle late tonight into Friday morning

in northern Klamath and northern Lake Counties.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.comfor latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.