Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 12:15AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another

round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions

of the region Friday night into Saturday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 10 inches, and ice accumulations of one to two tenths

of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage is possible due to the

wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be falling Thursday

afternoon, dropping into the teens and single digits Thursday

night. With the gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 15

above to 5 below zero Thursday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.