Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 12:15AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches, and ice accumulations of one to two tenths
of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage is possible due to the
wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be falling Thursday
afternoon, dropping into the teens and single digits Thursday
night. With the gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 15
above to 5 below zero Thursday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.