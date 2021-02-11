Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 12:15AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Mostly snow, but in the
valleys, freezing rain will occur at times Thursday afternoon
into Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches, with ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph, mainly on exposed ridges.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be falling Thursday
afternoon, dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the
gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 15 above to 5 below
zero Thursday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.