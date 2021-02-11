Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 12:15AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another

round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions

of the region Friday night into Saturday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Mostly snow, but in the

valleys, freezing rain will occur at times Thursday afternoon

into Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9

inches, with ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph, mainly on exposed ridges.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

wind or ice. Travel could be challenging at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be falling Thursday

afternoon, dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the

gusty winds, expect wind chill values of 15 above to 5 below

zero Thursday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.