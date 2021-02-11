Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:06PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.A pair of winter storms will move across the region tonight
through Saturday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind
chills temperatures are possible tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
tonight through Friday morning.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and
drifting of snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.