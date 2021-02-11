Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:06PM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.A pair of winter storms will move across the region tonight

through Saturday. Much colder temperatures and single-digit wind

chills temperatures are possible tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

tonight through Friday morning.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Lower Columbia Basin of

Oregon and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and

drifting of snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.