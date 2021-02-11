Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 3:02AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH FRIDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…

.A Pacific front will lift north and stall over the region into

Friday. This will produce snowfall over most of eastern Oregon

and south central Washington through Friday. Much colder

temperatures and single-digit wind chills are possible tonight

into Friday. Additional snowfall is likely on Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Lower Columbia Basin of

Oregon and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting

of snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.