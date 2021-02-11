Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 3:02AM PST until February 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH FRIDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON…
.A Pacific front will lift north and stall over the region into
Friday. This will produce snowfall over most of eastern Oregon
and south central Washington through Friday. Much colder
temperatures and single-digit wind chills are possible tonight
into Friday. Additional snowfall is likely on Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds may cause blowing and drifting
of snow, which could cause areas of poor visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.