Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 3:08PM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region tonight into Friday. Another

round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions

of the region Friday night into Saturday.

With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high potential

for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa

Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across

the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of

significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz River Valley to

the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east through

the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation will mainly

be snow, but will see periods of freezing rain later this

evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, with areas

of ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be challenging at times. Power outages

and tree damage possible due to wind and ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With the gusty winds, expect wind chill

values of 5 above to 15 degrees tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.