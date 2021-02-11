Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 3:08PM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region tonight into Friday. Another

round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions

of the region Friday night into Saturday.

With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high potential

for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa

Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across

the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of

significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz River Valley to

the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east through

the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Cascades in Lane County and Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could challenging at times. Gusty winds and

ice could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.