Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:37AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Cascades in Lane County and Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Gusty winds
and ice could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.