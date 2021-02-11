Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:37AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another

round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions

of the region Friday night into Saturday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation will mainly

be snow but could see periods of freezing rain on the

precipitation onset Thursday afternoon into evening. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around

two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Power outages

and tree damage possible due to wind and ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain most likely through the

valleys. Temperatures will be falling Thursday afternoon,

dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the gusty winds,

expect wind chill values of 15 to -5 degrees Thursday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.