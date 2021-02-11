Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:37AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation will mainly
be snow but could see periods of freezing rain on the
precipitation onset Thursday afternoon into evening. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Power outages
and tree damage possible due to wind and ice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain most likely through the
valleys. Temperatures will be falling Thursday afternoon,
dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the gusty winds,
expect wind chill values of 15 to -5 degrees Thursday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.