Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:29AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another

round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions

of the region Friday night into Saturday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation will mainly

be snow but could see periods of freezing rain on the

precipitation onset Thursday afternoon into evening. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of

around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Power

outages and tree damage possible due to wind and ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain most likely through the

valleys. Temperatures will be falling Thursday afternoon,

dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the gusty winds,

expect wind chill values of 5 above to 15 degrees tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.