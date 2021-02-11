Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:29AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry
precipitation to much of the region Thursday into Friday. Another
round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions
of the region Friday night into Saturday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation will mainly
be snow but could see periods of freezing rain on the
precipitation onset Thursday afternoon into evening. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Power
outages and tree damage possible due to wind and ice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain most likely through the
valleys. Temperatures will be falling Thursday afternoon,
dropping into the teens Thursday night. With the gusty winds,
expect wind chill values of 5 above to 15 degrees tonight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.