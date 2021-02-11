Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:47PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Moderate to heavy snowfall through Friday morning with a lull in
intensity during the day Friday, before snowfall increases again
Friday night through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit
wind chills expected tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly late Friday
through Saturday. 5 to 7 inches expected in the Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tonight through early Friday, up to 2
inches of snow expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.