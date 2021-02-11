Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:47PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snowfall through Friday morning with a lull in

intensity during the day Friday, before snowfall increases again

Friday night through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit

wind chills expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly late Friday

through Saturday. 5 to 7 inches expected in the Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tonight through early Friday, up to 2

inches of snow expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.