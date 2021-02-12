Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:09PM PST until February 13 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highway 31 from Silver Lake to the junction of Highway
395. Most of highway 395 and highway 140 east of Lakeview. This
includes the cities of Paisley, Silver Lake, Summer Lake Alkali
Lake, and Adel. In California, it includes the Warner Mountains
and Highway 299 at Cedar Pass.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Periods of blowing snow will reduce visibilities in
some locations.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.