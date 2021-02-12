Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 4:08AM PST until February 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Most areas of the East Side. This includes Highway 31

from Lakeview to Deschutes County Border, including the Winter

Rim. It also includes highway 140 from west of Beatty to the

Nevada and Oregon Border, and Highway 395 from Valley Falls to

Lake and Harney County border. In California, it includes the

Warner Mountains and Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Other places

included are Lakeview, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas Valley,

Paisley, Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Fort Rock, Alkali Lake, and

Adel.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Periods of blowing snow will reduce visibilities in some

locations.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.