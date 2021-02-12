Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 8:34AM PST until February 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most areas of the East Side. This includes Highway 31
from Lakeview to Deschutes County Border, including the Winter
Rim. It also includes highway 140 from west of Beatty to the
Nevada and Oregon Border, and Highway 395 from Valley Falls to
Lake and Harney County border. In California, it includes the
Warner Mountains and Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Other places
included are Lakeview, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas Valley,
Paisley, Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Fort Rock, Alkali Lake, and
Adel.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Periods of blowing snow will reduce visibilities in
some locations.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.