Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 9:00PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Highway 31 from Silver Lake to the junction of Highway

395. Most of highway 395 and highway 140 east of Lakeview.

This includes the cities of Paisley, Silver Lake, Summer Lake

Alkali Lake, and Adel. In California, it includes the Warner

Mountains and Highway 299 at Cedar Pass.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Periods of blowing snow will reduce visibilities in

some locations.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.