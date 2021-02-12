Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:06PM PST until February 14 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through the weekend.
The next storm will arrive tonight and bring a high potential for
significant freezing rain accumulations in the Coast Range,
Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across
the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of
significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River
Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the
east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be
prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
