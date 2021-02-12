Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:41PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon

before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight

through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills

expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

expected with 8 to 16 inches at elevations 4000 feet and

higher.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

along the passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted. Very

cold wind chills of near to below zero are also expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.