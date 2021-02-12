Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:41PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon
before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight
through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills
expected tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
expected with 8 to 16 inches at elevations 4000 feet and
higher.
* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel
along the passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted. Very
cold wind chills of near to below zero are also expected.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.