Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:41PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon
before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight
through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills
expected tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snowfall could
impact travel along I-84 and US-97.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snowfall is expected to continue
through this afternoon with light accumulations before
increasing in intensity tonight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.