Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:41PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon

before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight

through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills

expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snowfall could

impact travel along I-84 and US-97.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snowfall is expected to continue

through this afternoon with light accumulations before

increasing in intensity tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.