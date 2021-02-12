Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 4:56AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this morning with a
lull in intensity during the day or possibly even a complete
tapering off in some areas, before snowfall increases again
tonight through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single- digit wind
chills expected tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snowfall could impact
travel along I-84 and US-97.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A lull in snowfall is expected during the
day with only light accumulations before snow increases tonight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.