Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 4:56AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this morning with a

lull in intensity during the day or possibly even a complete

tapering off in some areas, before snowfall increases again

tonight through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single- digit wind

chills expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected

with 8 to 16 inches at elevations 4000 feet and higher.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel

along the passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted. Very

cold wind chills of near to below zero are also expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.