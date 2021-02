Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 9:20PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,

sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest

Washington through the weekend.

The next storm will bring a high potential for significant freezing

rain accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa Hills, the Central

Willamette Valley and perhaps across the southern Portland metro.

There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland

areas from the Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver

metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge

and Hood River Valley.

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, particularly north towards

Sandy and Estacada. Local ice accumulations of up to a quarter

of an inch.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be

prepared for snow and ice covered roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.