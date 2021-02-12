Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 9:50PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snow will occur across much of the forecast

area overnight Friday into Saturday. Snowfall forecasts have been

adjusted upward for the lower Columbia Basin in anticipation for

higher accumulations. Cold temperatures with wind chills in the

single digits will make for drier snow with locally high

accumulations, especially in the lower Columbia Basin.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected

with 8 to 16 inches at elevations 4000 feet and higher.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Travel along the

passes and portions of I-90 will be impacted. Very cold wind

chills of near to below zero are also expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.