Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:18AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region through today. The first

system continues to push inland this morning with a brief break in

the afternoon before the next storm.

With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high

potential for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range,

Willapa Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and

perhaps across the southern Portland metro. There is also high

potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz

River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to

the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch at elevations below 3500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Cascades in Lane County and Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could challenging at times. Gusty winds and

ice could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.