Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:18AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry

precipitation to much of the region through today. The first

system continues to push inland this morning with a brief break in

the afternoon before the next storm.

With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high

potential for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range,

Willapa Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and

perhaps across the southern Portland metro. There is also high

potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz

River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to

the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Precipitation will mainly

be snow but could see periods of freezing rain. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be challenging at times. Power outages

and tree damage possible due to wind and ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With the gusty winds, expect wind chill

values of 5 above to 15 degrees tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.