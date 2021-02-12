Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:31PM PST until February 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along highway 97 north of

Chiloquin and highway 31 north of Silver Lake. 8 to 12 inches

on highway 62 towards Crater Lake and highways 232 and 138 near

Diamond Lake. 4 to 8 inches on highway 140 near Lake of the

Woods and near Mount Ashland Ski Area. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph.

* WHERE…Areas above 4500 feet in the Southern Oregon Cascades

and Siskiyous, including Lake of the Woods and Howard Prairie.

This includes portions of highways 62, 230, 138, 140, 66 and

the Mount Ashland Ski road. In Klamath County and Western Lake

County this includes Modoc Point, Chiloquin, Chemult and

Crescent and higher terrain above 4500 feet in Klamath and

western Lake Counties. This also includes portions of highway

97, 140, 58, and 31.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions and snow-covered

roadways. Visibilities may be reduced with blowing snow after

4 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4500 feet and

drop to around 3500 feet during the advisory. Interstate 5 at

Siskiyou Summit is not included in this advisory; but they will

see up to 2 inches of snow during this period. Snow will be

heaviest from midnight until 10 am pst Saturday, but light snow

is expected before and after the advisory.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.comfor latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.