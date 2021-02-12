Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:41PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon

before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight

through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills

expected tonight through Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the John

Day Basin and 5 to 7 inches in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery

road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.