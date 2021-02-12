Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:41PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Light snow across the region will continue through the afternoon
before increasing in intensity to moderate snowfall later tonight
through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills
expected tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the John
Day Basin and 5 to 7 inches in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.