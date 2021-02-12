Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:40AM PST until February 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for areas east of the Southern
Oregon Cascades and 4 to 10 inches in the Southern Oregon
Cascades and Siskiyous. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Areas above 4500 feet in the Southern Oregon Cascades
and Siskiyous, including Lake of the Woods and Howard Prairie.
This includes portions of highways 62, 230, 138, 140, 66 and the
Mount Ashland Ski road. In Klamath County and Western Lake
County this includes Modoc Point, Chiloquin, Chemult and
Crescent and higher terrain above 4500 feet in Klamath and
western Lake Counties. This also includes portions of highway
97, 140, 58, and 31.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. Light snow is
expected to begin before and end after the advisory.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions and snow-covered roadways.
Visibilities may be reduced with blowing snow after 4 AM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4500 feet and
drop to around 3500 feet during the advisory. The advisory
highlights the time period of the highest snowfall rates.
Lastly, Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit is not included in this
advisory; but they will see up to 2 inches of snow during this
period.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.comfor latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.