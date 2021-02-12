Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:56AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue this morning with a
lull in intensity during the day or possibly even a complete
tapering off in some areas, before snowfall increases again
tonight through Saturday. Cold temperatures and single- digit wind
chills expected tonight through Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the John Day
Basin and 5 to 7 inches in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.