Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 8:59PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches along highway 97 north of
Chiloquin and highway 31 north of Silver Lake. 6 to 9 inches on
highway 62 towards Crater Lake and highways 232 and 138 near
Diamond Lake. 4 to 8 inches on highway 140 near Lake of the
Woods and near Mount Ashland Ski Area. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE…This includes Modoc Point, Chiloquin, Chemult and
Crescent and higher terrain above 4500 feet in Klamath and
western Lake Counties. This also includes portions of highway
97, 140, 58, and 31.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions and snow-covered
roadways. Visibilities may be reduced with blowing snow after
4 AM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4500 feet and
drop to around 3500 feet during the advisory. Snow will be
heaviest from midnight until 10 am pst Saturday, but lighter
snow is expected before and after the advisory.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.