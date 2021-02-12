Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 9:36AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,

sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest

Washington through the weekend.

The next storm will arrive tonight and bring a high potential for

significant freezing rain accumulations in the Coast Range,

Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across

the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of

significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River

Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east

through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 8 to 16 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Cascades in Lane County and Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times.

Be prepared for snow and ice covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.