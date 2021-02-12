Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 9:36AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through the weekend.
The next storm will arrive tonight and bring a high potential for
significant freezing rain accumulations in the Coast Range,
Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across
the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of
significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River
Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east
through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 8 to 16 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Cascades in Lane County and Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times.
Be prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.