Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 9:50PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND

SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snow will occur across much of the forecast

area overnight Friday into Saturday. Snowfall forecasts have been

adjusted upward for the lower Columbia Basin in anticipation for

higher accumulations. Cold temperatures with wind chills in the

single digits will make for drier snow with locally high

accumulations, especially in the lower Columbia Basin.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.