Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 9:50PM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW THROUGH SATURDAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Moderate to heavy snow will occur across much of the forecast
area overnight Friday into Saturday. Snowfall forecasts have been
adjusted upward for the lower Columbia Basin in anticipation for
higher accumulations. Cold temperatures with wind chills in the
single digits will make for drier snow with locally high
accumulations, especially in the lower Columbia Basin.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.