Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 10:23AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of an
inch or two will be possible.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be
prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.