Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 10:23AM PST until February 14 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be
prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.