Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 4:36AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND SOUTH

CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the morning hours

before tapering off this afternoon.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.