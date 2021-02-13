Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 6:41AM PST until February 14 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…

.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,

sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest

Washington through the weekend.

A system currently moving through the area brings an increased

potential for significant freezing rain accumulations in the

Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley, and perhaps across

the southern portions of the Portland metro. There is also high

potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from the

Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and

areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River

Valley. Conditions should improve but not fully dissipate towards

the end of the day.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches with up to 11 inches at higher elevations.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be

prepared for snow and ice covered roads.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.