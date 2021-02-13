Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 6:41AM PST until February 14 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
…PROLONGED WINTER WEATHER EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain,
sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through the weekend.
A system currently moving through the area brings an increased
potential for significant freezing rain accumulations in the
Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley, and perhaps across
the southern portions of the Portland metro. There is also high
potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from the
Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and
areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River
Valley. Conditions should improve but not fully dissipate towards
the end of the day.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with up to 11 inches at higher elevations.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be
prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.