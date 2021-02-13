Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 10:33AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…This includes Modoc Point, Chiloquin, Chemult and Crescent
and higher terrain above 4500 feet in Klamath and western Lake
Counties. This also includes portions of highway 97, 140, 58, and
31.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery conditions and snow-covered roadways.
Visibilities may be reduced with blowing snow after 4 AM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start around 4500 feet and
drop to around 3500 feet during the advisory.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will
cause travel difficulties.